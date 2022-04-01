Vehicle Accident Sparks Brush Fire in McNeil Canyon

A single-vehicle accident ignited a brush fire in northwestern Douglas County Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred just after 2:00 when a man, whose name is being withheld, lost control of the van he was driving on McNeil Canyon Road, went off the roadway and crashed.

Heat generated by the vehicle’s exhaust system subsequently sparked the surrounding brush.

The wind-whipped fire spread quickly, achieving 2nd alarm status and torching just over three acres, before being corralled by responders from Douglas County Fire Districts No. 2 and 4, and Chelan County Fire Districts No. 1, 5 and 7.

The blaze threatened one residence but caused no damage to any structures and no injuries.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries during the accident but refused treatment at the scene.