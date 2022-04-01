Body of Deceased Climber Recovered in Chelan County

The body of a mountain climber who died while scaling the Enchantments in Chelan County this week was recovered on Thursday.



Officials with Chelan County Emergency Management report 66-year-old Richard Thurmer of Mukilteo was discovered unresponsive on Dragontail Peak via helicopter Wednesday but crews were unable to reach him until the following day due to high winds.



Rescuers pronounced Thurmer deceased at the scene Thursday, reporting that it appeared he’d fallen several hundred feet and was likely killed on impact.



Thurmer was first reported missing by his wife on Monday after he failed to make contact with her following his scheduled expedition.



Thurmer was a physician and highly-experienced climber – who had summited the tallest peaks on every continent around the world, including Mt. Everest and Mt. Vinson in Antarctica.