Wenatchee Valley Chamber Announces Hiring of New Executive Director

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Steve Wilkinson as its next executive director.

Wilkinson, who grew up in Skagit and Island Counties in Washington State, recently returned from a five-year stint in Kansas where his wife, Ronda, had been employed.

Wilkinson has spent time in the commercial banking and economic development sectors, including as the Executive Director of the South Central Kansas Economic Development District.

He is described by the chamber as being an energetic and hard-working leader who strives to create strong community partnerships.

Wilkinson will officially assume his new role with the chamber on April 6.