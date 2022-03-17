Overnight Fire at Keyes Fire Destroys Pallet Stacks

An early morning fire destroyed several stacks of packaging materials outside a manufacturing plant north of Wenatchee.

Fire information officer Kay McKellar tells KOHO News the blaze was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 97A at the Keyes Fibre Corporation.

McKellar says responding crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 discovered several stacks of wooden pallets fully involved upon their arrival at the scene.

Firefighters dealt with heavy smoke but prevented the fire from spreading to any adjacent structures.

The business’ primary facilities, including its factory and warehouse were not affected and there were no injuries.

Investigators are in the process of determining what sparked the blaze.