Fire Damages House, Displaces Resident in Wenatchee

Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 1500 block of Crescent Street at around 12:20.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and prevent their spread to any adjacent structures.

The blaze damaged the house’s roof and portions of its exterior walls and displaced its lone occupant and four dogs, who were all home when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.