Fire Damages Entiat Home

Fire damaged a residence in Entiat on Thursday morning.



Public Information Officer Kay McKellar says the blaze occurred in the 2400 block of Entiat Way and was reported to emergency dispatch at around 7:00.



Crews from multiple departments, including Chelan County Fire District No. 8, quickly extinguished the flames and worked the scene for nearly two hours.



The fire destroyed part of a porch area at the rear of the residence and also caused minor damage.



Investigators believe that a heat lamp which had been left running on the porch was the cause of the fire.



The home’s occupants said the lamp had been placed on the porch for their cats, which were not located and presumed to have safely escaped the fire.



No injuries were reported.