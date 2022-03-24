Ellensburg Police Make Major Fentanyl Bust

An Ellensburg man has been jailed on drug charges after police discovered him in possession of narcotics.

Authorities made the bust late last week when they reportedly found the 36-year-old with over 2,000 fentanyl tablets.

Investigators say the street value of the drugs is roughly $20,000.

Officials say the arrest is part of a lengthy and ongoing investigation of controlled substance distribution in the small college town of 21,000 residents.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, is being held in the Kittitas County Corrections Center.