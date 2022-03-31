Douglas County Launching Public Defender’s Office

Douglas County has appointed its first-ever indigent defense attorney.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jesse Collins has been named as the county’s Office of Public Defense Administrator.

Formerly, Douglas County contracted with private law firms to assist superior court defendants who were unable to pay for representation.

County officials say the move to appoint a permanent public defender will offer its citizens a better product and value.

Collins, who has been a practicing defense attorney for over ten years, will initially manage a staff of four, which will include two additional full-time lawyers.

The county says its district court might soon become part of the newly-established office as well, once an existing contract with an outside agency expires.

Collins is scheduled to begin the position on April 18th.