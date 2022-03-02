Douglas County Judge Overturns State’s Capital Gains Tax

A Douglas County judge has overturned the state’s recently-passed capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets.

In a written opinion issued Tuesday, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber agreed with opponents of the new tax who had argued that it violates previous state Supreme Court rulings and the state’s constitution because it is not a uniform taxation on property.

The tax was approved by the Washington Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last year.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that the state intends to appeal the decision.