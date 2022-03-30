Dawe Resigns from Eastmont School Board

The Eastmont School District is suddenly without a full complement of sitting board members.

Just prior to the board’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, Position 4 Director Joy Dawe announced her immediately-effective resignation.

District officials report Dawe was recently terminated from her job as a nurse at Confluence Health for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and that action forced her to obtain employment out of state.

The district now has 90 days to appoint a replacement for Dawe or have one appointed by the North Central Educational Service District.

Dawe, who defeated John Steward for the at-large seat on a narrow vote last November, is the second member of the Eastmont School Board to resign in the last four months.