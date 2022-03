Delicious!

Remove corned beef from package and dry

Lightly season with low sodium rub

Smoke at 250 deg for two hours

Place in disposable pan

Add water to almost cover the meat and seal tight with foil

Increase temp to 300 deg and smoke for another 90 minutes.

Add assorted veggies to pan and re-seal foil

Cook for additional 45 minutes until veggies are tender and meat reaches 195 – 200 degree internal temp.

