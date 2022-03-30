Chelan-Douglas Health District Board Members Announced

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) has announced its selections for five members of its board of directors.

The quintet, which were unanimously approved on Monday, include Alma Chacon, Joseph Hunter, Dr. Bindu Nayak, Marissa Smith and Bill Sullivan.

Nayak works as an endocrinologist for Confluence Health and Smith is an infectious diseases specialist and nurse with Columbia Valley Community Health, while the remaining three members all hail from outside the health care sector, with Hunter being an addiction recovery specialist, Sullivan a hydrogeologist and Chacon the co-founder of Wenatchee’s Café’ restaurant.

CDHD must now pass a resolution to adopt the new board members, which is expected to occur within the next two weeks.

Two at-large board positions must also still be filled, including an appointment from the American Indian Health Commission and a civic leader from a small municipality.