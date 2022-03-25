Bomb Threat Closes Front Street, U.S. Hwy 2 in Leavenworth

Much of downtown Leavenworth was closed late Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The emergency shutdown affected portions of Front and Whitman Streets, as well as U.S. Highway 2.

Officials with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office report that several threats were made within a brief span around 5:00 p.m. but have released no other details the incident.

Investigators worked the scene for roughly two hours before lifting the closure and shelter in place order at approximately 6:45.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they are still working to identify any potential suspects.