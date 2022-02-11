Woman Dies After Driving Vehicle into Moses Lake

A woman is dead after her vehicle went off the road and into a lake in Grant County Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office say the incident occurred around 7:30 at the intersection of Road 4 Northeast and Edwards Road when an SUV driven by 69-year-old Patricia Honsowetz of Moses Lake left the roadway and traveled approximately 30 yards before going down a rocky embankment and onto the frozen surface of Moses Lake.

Witnesses say the SUV suddenly accelerated prior to going off the road and responding paramedics indicated Honsowetz suffered a medical emergency just before accident.

She was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where she died yesterday morning.

The official cause of Honsowetz’s death has yet to be released and an autopsy is pending.