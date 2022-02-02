WA Insurance Commissioner Invokes Rule Disallowing Credit Scores as Factor in Establishing Premiums

Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has adopted a rule prohibiting insurance companies from using credit scoring to establish customer rates for auto, home and other policies.

The new regulations were announced Tuesday and take effect on March 4, nearly a year after Kreidler issued an emergency rule prohibiting the practice that was later struck down by the court system.

Kreidler said he’s also proposing a new rule that would require insurers to provide policyholders with a written explanation for any premium change.