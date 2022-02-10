Smoked Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Delicious!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

¼ Cup Flour

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Cup Grated Italian Cheese of your choice

2 Oz Cream Cheese

2 Oz Brie Cheese

1 Cup chopped onions

1 (10 ounce) bag of fresh spinach, stemmed and rinsed

2 Tablespoons chopped garlic

1 jar of artichoke hearts chopped

1 Teaspoon of SPG (salt pepper garlic)

Bread or chips for serving

Directions: In a saucepan over medium heat melt the unsalted butter

Slowly add half the flour Add the garlic and onions and sauté till translucent

Add remaining flour

Whisk in the Milk and Cream and bring to a boil stirring constantly for one minute

Remove from heat and add all the cheese

Blanch spinach for two minutes and strain and mash out all the water

Add the artichoke hearts

Add the spinach and stir until all ingredients are well blended

Pre heat oven or smoker to 400 degrees (I did mine in a pellet grill at 425)

Put in oven for 30 minutes or until desired brownness on top Serve in bowl or hollowed out loaf of French bread

See the video recipe on YouTube here: