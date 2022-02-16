Senate Approves Measure Allowing Intervention of Gubernatorial Emergency Powers

The Washington Senate has approved a measure that authorizes legislative leaders to terminate any state of emergency ordered by the governor after 90 days, provided the Legislature is not in session.

The vote comes nearly two years after current Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency due to the COVID pandemic.

Currently, the Legislature has no authority to terminate a state of emergency implemented by the governor, however, the four legislative leaders are able to stop some emergency orders.

The bill now heads to the House for further consideration.