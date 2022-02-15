Portion of Chumstick Highway Could be Closed Until Week’s End

A portion of the Chumstick Highway near Leavenworth will remain closed until mid-week.

That’s the latest word from Chelan County Public Works officials who are in the process of removing a massive boulder that fell on the roadway Sunday.

The closure is in effect between Camp 12 Road and Beaver Valley Road near Plain.

A detour has been established on U.S. Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon.

Officials report the 25-foot-in-diameter rock must be broken into several smaller pieces to be removed and that crews will also be removing two other large boulders above and near to the roadway.

Officials hope the work will be completed and the road reopened by sometime tomorrow.