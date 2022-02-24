Police Vehicle Pursuit Includes Portion of Apple Capital Loop Trail

A man is in jail after leading police on a vehicle pursuit that included a portion of the Apple Capital Loop Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the East Wenatchee Police Department say the man, whose name has not been released, was allegedly on his way to a custody exchange in East Wenatchee when officers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen sedan he was driving.

Authorities say the man ignored orders to pull over and proceeded to recklessly evade by driving onto the Apple Capital Loop Trail just off State Route 28 near Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park.

Police managed to box the car in by driving several of their own vehicles onto the trail and the man was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a litany of charges and outstanding warrants.