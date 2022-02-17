Lollipop Chicken

Delicious!

Begin with some chicken drumsticks

Slice the cartilage flat on the end to flatten

Make a circular cut around the bone at the other end to release the meat

Stand it and push / slide the meat all down to the bottom and remove the skin at the end

Now it will stand up on the flat area you made

Wrap with bacon and season with your favorite rub (you may choose to wrap foil on end of bone to prevent burning)

Bake, grill, or smoke at 350 degrees until bacon is crispy and internal temp reaches 175

Remove from cooker, glaze and return to heat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes

Internal temp will reach approx. 200 degrees.

