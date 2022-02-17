 Skip to content

Lollipop Chicken

  • Begin with some chicken drumsticks
  • Slice the cartilage flat on the end to flatten
  • Make a circular cut around the bone at the other end to release the meat
  • Stand it and push / slide the meat all down to the bottom and remove the skin at the end
  • Now it will stand up on the flat area you made
  • Wrap with bacon and season with your favorite rub (you may choose to wrap foil on end of bone to prevent burning)
  • Bake, grill, or smoke at 350 degrees until bacon is crispy and internal temp reaches 175
  • Remove from cooker, glaze and return to heat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes
  • Internal temp will reach approx. 200 degrees.

