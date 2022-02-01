Local Church Nixes Plans for Transitional Housing Units on its Property

A local church has scrapped its plans to build transitional student housing units on its grounds.

According to officials with Grace Lutheran Church, the proposal was vetoed by roughly two-thirds of its parishioners after being put to vote during services this past Sunday.

The church, which is located on Washington Street in Wenatchee, had considered erecting up to a dozen small dwellings intended to house financially-challenged students who were without permanent shelter.

A majority reason as to why nearly 70 percent of the chruch’s congregation rejected the idea was not given.

Grace Lutheran officials say it’s possible the church will pursue construction in a different location. The projected cost of the project is approximately $700,000.