Hit-and-Run Collision Injures Two Near George

A two vehicle hit-and-run collision injured two people in Grant County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Washington State Patrol say the accident occurred on State Route 283 just north of its junction with State Route 281 at around 1:45, when a southbound sedan crossed the centerline and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll and come to rest upside down.

The driver of the minivan – 43-year-old Joshua Hoffman of Federal Way – and his 77-year-old passenger, Donald Gallagher of Grand Coulee, were both injured in the crash and transported to Quincy Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver of the sedan fled the scene of the collision on foot, or possibly in another vehicle and their identity is unknown.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington State Patrol.