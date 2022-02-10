Gov. Inslee to Announce Date for End of Masking Requirements

Washington state’s indoor mask mandate remains in place for now, but Gov. Jay Inslee has said he expects to announce a date when that will change sometime next week.

Meanwhile, Inslee said that elective surgeries can resume in the state a week from tomorrow on Feb. 18 and a mask mandate for large outdoor events will be lifted that same day.

In recent days, several states have ended or set dates to end masking rules in public places and/or schools, including in neighboring Oregon.

The White House has also signaled it is beginning to prepare for a less-restrictive phase of the national COVID response effort.

Washington is one of just a handful of states that still has an indoor mask mandate.