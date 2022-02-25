Eastmont SD Makes Selection for New Super

The Eastmont School District has concluded the selection process for its next superintendent.

After narrowing the field to eight candidates and interviewing five, district officials announced Thursday that they have offered the position to Dr. Becky Berg.

Berg’s lengthy career in education has included tenures as superintendent of school districts in Deer Park and Marysville and, most recently, as the Associate and Interim Superintendent of The American School of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; which serves students from 82 nations, including children from the United States Consulate.

Berg’s Doctorate is in Organizational Leadership from Columbia University and her Superintendent’s Credential from Washington State University.

Eastmont’s offer is pending contract negotiations which are scheduled to include a salary of up to $225,000 and be finalized at Monday’s weekly meeting of the district’s board of directors.

Eastmont’s current superintendent Garn Chrsitensen, who has been with the district for 14 years, is retiring in June.