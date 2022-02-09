COVID Numbers Dropping as Omicron Surge Wanes Statewide

Authorities say COVID infections and hospitalizations are in rapid decline throughout Washington as the Omicron variant’s surge begins to wane.

Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, cautions that the Omicron wave will likely persist for at least a few more weeks and hospital leaders should remain vigilant about its lasting effects on staff and supplies.

Health officials are reporting just over 1,600 COVID hospitalizations statewide this week – marking a near 20 percent from the week prior.