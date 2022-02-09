Confluence Parkway Project Excluded from Democratic Transportation Package

House and Senate Democrats have unveiled a 16-year, $16 billion transportation revenue package.

The funding proposal includes a wide range of projects such as the construction of hybrid electric ferries and walking and biking corridors, as well as highway maintenance and the replacement of fish passage culverts.

Unlike previous packages that have included gas tax increases, this plan gets a bulk of its funding from a carbon pricing program signed into law last year that requires the state’s largest emitters, like refineries, to purchase credits for allowed emissions if they exceed a cap set by regulators.

Other revenue sources include over $3 billion in federal money.

The Wenatchee Valley’s Confluence Parkway effort is not among the items outlined within the proposal.