Beef Jerky

February 24, 2022 |

Delicious!

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 2 pounds bottom round (or any extra lean beef)
  • 1 cup soy sauce (may use low sodium)
  • ½ cup teriyaki sauce or marinade
  • ½ cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

  • Slice (or have butcher do it) meat into jerky size thin pieces
  • Place meat in gallon size zip lock bag and add marinade
  • Burb out air and place in fridge overnight
  • Remove from marinade and lay out flat in glass casserole dish
  • Layer meat with paper towel between layers to dry it better
  • Place meat on racks so they don’t overlap       
  • Smoke at between 140 and 180 degrees for 3 hrs or so
  • It’s done when it cracks when you bend it.
  • Will store in fridge for several weeks (but it won’t last that long lol)

See the video recipe on YouTube here:

