Beef Jerky
Delicious!
Ingredients:
- 1 – 2 pounds bottom round (or any extra lean beef)
- 1 cup soy sauce (may use low sodium)
- ½ cup teriyaki sauce or marinade
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
- Slice (or have butcher do it) meat into jerky size thin pieces
- Place meat in gallon size zip lock bag and add marinade
- Burb out air and place in fridge overnight
- Remove from marinade and lay out flat in glass casserole dish
- Layer meat with paper towel between layers to dry it better
- Place meat on racks so they don’t overlap
- Smoke at between 140 and 180 degrees for 3 hrs or so
- It’s done when it cracks when you bend it.
- Will store in fridge for several weeks (but it won’t last that long lol)
See the video recipe on YouTube here: