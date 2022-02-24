Beef Jerky

Delicious!

Ingredients:

1 – 2 pounds bottom round (or any extra lean beef)

1 cup soy sauce (may use low sodium)

½ cup teriyaki sauce or marinade

½ cup barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

Slice (or have butcher do it) meat into jerky size thin pieces

Place meat in gallon size zip lock bag and add marinade

Burb out air and place in fridge overnight

Remove from marinade and lay out flat in glass casserole dish

Layer meat with paper towel between layers to dry it better

Place meat on racks so they don’t overlap

Smoke at between 140 and 180 degrees for 3 hrs or so

It’s done when it cracks when you bend it.

Will store in fridge for several weeks (but it won’t last that long lol)

See the video recipe on YouTube here: