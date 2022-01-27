State Records First Flu-Related Deaths in Two Years

Washington health officials say three people have died after testing positive for the flu and that flu activity has now risen to moderate levels statewide.

The Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that the three people who died were all over the age 64 and had tested positive for influenza A.

State officials say the last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated fatalities.

Last flu season, officials say activity was historically low, likely because of measures taken to slow the spread of COVID.

State Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett urges flu vaccinations for all citizens age six months and older.