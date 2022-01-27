 Skip to content

Pork Chops and Smashed Potatoes

January 27, 2022 |

Delicious!

  • Buy some chops or make your own!
  • Try thick slices of a pork loin roast.
  • Trim excess fat and season
  • Potato topping:
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • Add ½ teaspoon of your favorite rub
  • 1 tablespoon beer or chicken broth
  • Refrigerate to firm it up a bit
  • Grill pork chops to 145 internal temp
  • Boil small red potatoes for ten minutes
  • Place on griddle or skillet and smash
  • Smash and brown on both sides
  • Season with SPG to taste and top with cheese
  • Drizzle with topping and add chives for color
  • Enjoy!

Great instruction on cutting a pork loin: http://www.meatmadesimple.com/blog/cutting-a-boneless-pork-loin

See recipe on YouTube here:

