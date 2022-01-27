Pork Chops and Smashed Potatoes
Delicious!
- Buy some chops or make your own!
- Try thick slices of a pork loin roast.
- Trim excess fat and season
- Potato topping:
- ½ cup sour cream
- Add ½ teaspoon of your favorite rub
- 1 tablespoon beer or chicken broth
- Refrigerate to firm it up a bit
- Grill pork chops to 145 internal temp
- Boil small red potatoes for ten minutes
- Place on griddle or skillet and smash
- Smash and brown on both sides
- Season with SPG to taste and top with cheese
- Drizzle with topping and add chives for color
- Enjoy!
Great instruction on cutting a pork loin: http://www.meatmadesimple.com/blog/cutting-a-boneless-pork-loin
See recipe on YouTube here: