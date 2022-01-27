Pork Chops and Smashed Potatoes

Delicious!

Buy some chops or make your own!

Try thick slices of a pork loin roast.

Trim excess fat and season

Potato topping:

½ cup sour cream

Add ½ teaspoon of your favorite rub

1 tablespoon beer or chicken broth

Refrigerate to firm it up a bit

Grill pork chops to 145 internal temp

Boil small red potatoes for ten minutes

Place on griddle or skillet and smash

Smash and brown on both sides

Season with SPG to taste and top with cheese

Drizzle with topping and add chives for color

Enjoy!

Great instruction on cutting a pork loin: http://www.meatmadesimple.com/blog/cutting-a-boneless-pork-loin

See recipe on YouTube here: