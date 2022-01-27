Pedestrian Killed on I-90 Near George

A pedestrian fatality occurred overnight on Interstate 90 near George where the Washington State Patrol says a woman was killed while standing in the right eastbound lane.

The unidentified female was hit by an SUV driven by 43-year-old Leila Hepp of Granite Falls just east of the Adams Road exit ramp.

Investigators say it’s unclear why the woman was in the roadway and did not specify if intoxicants were a factor in the incident.

The accident is the latest in a rash of pedestrian fatalities on the region’s highways over the past three months, when at least six people have been killed while being on or adjacent to the roadway, including three within a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 in Okanogan County.