Chelan County Burglary Suspect Convicted of Attempting to Murder Police Officer Apprehended in Montana

UPDATE (1/28 @ 10:03 a.m.)

Officials with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have now confirmed that Jesse Spitzer, who is suspected of multiple crimes committed in North Central Washington earlier this week, was apprehended by law enforcement agents in Haugen, Montana earlier this morning.

There is no further threat to the public from Spitzer and the sheriff’s office appreciates all of the citizens who supplied information regarding the case that aided in his capture.

ORIGINAL POSTING (1/28 @ 8:49 A.M.)

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a series of crimes following a burglary in Hay Canyon on January 23rd.

A suspect in the case has been identified as 30‐year‐old Jesse Spitzer of Snohomish County.

Spitzer is a convicted felon who was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer in Nevada 12 years ago.

Spitzer was located in Post Falls, Idaho on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, where he was driving a pickup truck that was stolen from Tree Top in Wenatchee. However, he managed to evade capture on both occasions and his current whereabouts are unknown.

A warrant has been issued for Spitzer’s arrest out of Chelan County, which includes charges of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle. Investigators have also found probable cause to charge Spitzer for attempting to elude, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and possession of stolen property.

Authorities considers Spitzer armed and dangerous and urge citizens not to approach him if seen.

Anyone with information about Spitzer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509‐667‐6845.