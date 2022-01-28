L&I Fines Construction Company After Death of Bridge Worker Near Vantage

A Bellingham construction company is being fined for safety violations in the wake of a worker’s death south of Vantage last summer.

On Thursday, the Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced the $284,000 citation against Boss Construction for the role they played in the death of 39-year-old Gabriel Zelaya of Toppenish, who fell over 60 feet from the deck of the Beverly railroad bridge on August 4th.

L&I investigators report Boss was negligent regarding several safeguards at the site which could have prevented Zelaya’s fatal fall, including the removal of guardrails and a shortened catenary line.

L&I labeled the oversights as willful and egregious.

There is no word yet if Boss plans to appeal the fine.