Bill to Limit WA Governor’s Emergency Powers has Public Hearing

Majority Democrats in the state Legislature are indicating they might be open to placing restrictions on the governor’s broad emergency powers as Washington’s pandemic state of emergency closes in on two years and counting.



Northwest Public News reports the Senate’s State Government and Elections Committee held a public hearing Friday on a proposal from Sen. Emily Randall (D-Bremerton) which would authorize top leaders in the House and Senate to terminate any state of emergency declared by the governor after 90 days.



Randall’s bill, which has seven co-sponsors, would also allow the majority and minority leaders in the Senate and the speaker and minority leader of the House to end any gubernatorial order that prohibits certain actions or activities.