Baked Spaghetti

Ingredients:

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound lean ground beef

½ each med onion / green pepper / red pepper

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp white sugar

1 Package spaghetti

1 Jar spaghetti sauce (your favorite)

1 ½ cup grated three cheese blend

2 Cups grated Mozzarella

Instructions

Chop peppers and onion and mix with meat blend. Add seasoning and mix. Brown meat and veggie mixture until done – drain and set aside. Put jar of sauce in pot and add sugar. Bring to near boil and add meat blend. Once it’s all heated through add three cheese blend and stir until you get the consistency you like. Add the spaghetti noodles and combine thoroughly. Place in greased casserole dish and top with mozzarella. Place in 375-degree smoker or oven for about 20 to 30 minutes or until cheese get brown on top.

