Pulled Beef

Delicious!

Begin with a chuck roast

Trim any excess fat (won’t be much)

Coat with Worcestershire or yellow mustard

Season w/ salt, pepper, and garlic (or fav rub)

Place on smoker at 275 for three hours

Check hourly and spritz as needed

Once bark develops wrap in foil with beef broth

Cook until internal temp reaches 203 degrees or until it is probe tender like melted butter

Pull from smoker and loosen foil to vent

Rest for 30 minutes or until internal temp is 160

Pull to desired texture.

See the video recipe on YouTube here: