 Skip to content

Pulled Beef

December 2, 2021 |

Delicious!

  • Begin with a chuck roast
  • Trim any excess fat (won’t be much)
  • Coat with Worcestershire or yellow mustard
  • Season w/ salt, pepper, and garlic (or fav rub)
  • Place on smoker at 275 for three hours
  • Check hourly and spritz as needed
  • Once bark develops wrap in foil with beef broth
  • Cook until internal temp reaches 203 degrees or until it is probe tender like melted butter
  • Pull from smoker and loosen foil to vent
  • Rest for 30 minutes or until internal temp is 160
  • Pull to desired texture.

See the video recipe on YouTube here:

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes

Leave a Comment