Pulled Beef
Delicious!
- Begin with a chuck roast
- Trim any excess fat (won’t be much)
- Coat with Worcestershire or yellow mustard
- Season w/ salt, pepper, and garlic (or fav rub)
- Place on smoker at 275 for three hours
- Check hourly and spritz as needed
- Once bark develops wrap in foil with beef broth
- Cook until internal temp reaches 203 degrees or until it is probe tender like melted butter
- Pull from smoker and loosen foil to vent
- Rest for 30 minutes or until internal temp is 160
- Pull to desired texture.
See the video recipe on YouTube here: