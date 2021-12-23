Herb Garlic Prime Rib
- Trim fat and silver skin from roast
- Tie with butcher twine to maintain shape
- Apply Worchester sauce or olive oil for binder
- Season with your favorite rub
- Bring a stick of butter to room temp
- Mix in 1 Tsp. ea of rosemary / Thyme / Sage
- Add Three Tablespoons of crushed garlic
- Spread herb butter mixture all over roast
- Place in 250 deg smoker to 115 internal temp
- Bump to 400 and finish to desired doneness
- Optional – Remove and sear all sides in cast iron skillet to create a crust.
- Rest for 20 minutes (temp will raise during this time so if you want 130 pull it at 125.
See the video recipe on YouTube here: