Herb Garlic Prime Rib

Trim fat and silver skin from roast

Tie with butcher twine to maintain shape

Apply Worchester sauce or olive oil for binder

Season with your favorite rub

Bring a stick of butter to room temp

Mix in 1 Tsp. ea of rosemary / Thyme / Sage

Add Three Tablespoons of crushed garlic

Spread herb butter mixture all over roast

Place in 250 deg smoker to 115 internal temp

Bump to 400 and finish to desired doneness

Optional – Remove and sear all sides in cast iron skillet to create a crust.

Rest for 20 minutes (temp will raise during this time so if you want 130 pull it at 125.

