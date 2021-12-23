 Skip to content

Herb Garlic Prime Rib

December 23, 2021 |
  • Trim fat and silver skin from roast
  • Tie with butcher twine to maintain shape
  • Apply Worchester sauce or olive oil for binder
  • Season with your favorite rub
  • Bring a stick of butter to room temp
  • Mix in 1 Tsp. ea of rosemary / Thyme / Sage
  • Add Three Tablespoons of crushed garlic
  • Spread herb butter mixture all over roast
  • Place in 250 deg smoker to 115 internal temp
  • Bump to 400 and finish to desired doneness
  • Optional – Remove and sear all sides in cast iron skillet to create a crust.
  • Rest for 20 minutes (temp will raise during this time so if you want 130 pull it at 125.

See the video recipe on YouTube here:

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes, Uncategorized

Leave a Comment