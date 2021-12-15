Breakfast Casserole

Delicious!

Ingredients:

Two pounds pork sausage

Six strips bacon (optional)

10 eggs Two Cups Shredded Cheese

1 Cup Red and Green Bell Peppers Combined

1 Cup Onion

1 Cup sliced mushrooms

1 Cup Sour Cream

1 Tablespoon Hot sauce

1 can crescent roll dough

Seasonings to taste

Instructions

Brown and drain sausage Lightly sauté vegetables Combine sausage and vegetables Grease 13 X 9 casserole dish Spread dough Add meat and veggie mixture Add eggs / sour cream / cheese mixture Bake at 350 for about one hour checking every 30 min. Once food is firm remove from smoker and place crumbled bacon on top.

See the video recipe on YouTube here: