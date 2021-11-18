Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey

Delicious!

Note: For a large group it’s better to use two 12 lb. birds than one large one. They cook faster and tend to say moist longer.

Be sure to allow plenty of time for turkey to thaw

Place bird breast side down and use shears to cut out backbone

Flip bird over and press to break breast bone so it lays flat

You may choose to inject or just leave it as is

You can also loosen the skin gently with your hand and rub seasoning or herbed butter under it.

Place chopped up veggies and fruit seasoned with sage, rosemary, and thyme in a disposable and place rack over it to hold bird (see video)

Place in smoker at 275 for the first hour to allow smoke to penetrate then increase temp to 350 to finish and crisp skin

Baste every 20 minutes or so with liquid from pan below or melted butter or spritz with vegetable broth

Cook till breast reaches 165 degrees and thigh is about 180 degrees

