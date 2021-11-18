Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
Delicious!
- Note: For a large group it’s better to use two 12 lb. birds than one large one. They cook faster and tend to say moist longer.
- Be sure to allow plenty of time for turkey to thaw
- Place bird breast side down and use shears to cut out backbone
- Flip bird over and press to break breast bone so it lays flat
- You may choose to inject or just leave it as is
- You can also loosen the skin gently with your hand and rub seasoning or herbed butter under it.
- Place chopped up veggies and fruit seasoned with sage, rosemary, and thyme in a disposable and place rack over it to hold bird (see video)
- Place in smoker at 275 for the first hour to allow smoke to penetrate then increase temp to 350 to finish and crisp skin
- Baste every 20 minutes or so with liquid from pan below or melted butter or spritz with vegetable broth
- Cook till breast reaches 165 degrees and thigh is about 180 degrees
