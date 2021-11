Delicious!

Recipe:

One 5LB Chub of bologna.

Unwrap and score bologna with crosshatch pattern about ½ inch deep

Coat all sides with light coat of mustard to make seasoning stick

Apply your favorite rub or seasoning

Place in 250 deg smoker or oven for 2 hours

Apply bbq sauce and continue smoking for an additional 45 minutes

Serve on sandwiches or with cheese and crackers

Make Your Own Adult Luncheable!

See the video recipe on YouTube here: