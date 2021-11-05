One Hour Brisket Chili
Delicious!
Recipe:
- 2 pounds brisket (or other protein)
- 2 cans chili beans / 2 cans kidney beans / 2 cans black beans
- 1 29 Oz Can Diced Tomatoes
- 1 6 Oz Can Tomato Paste 1 Tube Chorizo (optional)
- 1 Cup Barbecue Sauce
- 1 Med Onion Diced
- 1 Tbsp liquid smoke
- Directions: Add 2 tbs oil to pot on med low and sauté onions until soft (about 5 min)
- Add Chorizo and sauté another five minutes or until safe
- Add brisket and sauté another five minutes
- Add 2 cups water, barbecue sauce, liquid smoke, tomatoes / beans / and tomato paste
- Simmer for 45 minutes or until desired thickness
Optional (put on smoker for 30 to 60 minutes stirring every 15 min until desired smoke flavor is reached
See the video recipe on YouTube here: