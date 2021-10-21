White Turkey Chili

Delicious!

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Med Onion, diced (about 1 ½ Cups)

2 Stalks Celery, diced (about ½ Cup)

3 Medium Poblano peppers (about 4 oz each), seeded with ribs removed finely diced (about 1 ½ cups)

1 clove Garlic minced

1 Tsp ground Cumin

½ Tsp ground Coriander

¼ Tsp Cayenne Pepper, more to taste

1 Lb ground Turkey (may substitute chicken)

2 (15.5 oz) cans white beans such as Cannellini, drained and rinsed

4 Cups Low Sodium Chicken Stock

¾ Tsp dried Oregano

1 (15.5 oz) can Hominy, drained and rinsed

Instructions:

Heat the oil in large pot or Dutch oven over moderate heat. Add the onion, celery, poblanos, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, coriander, and cayenne and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground turkey and cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until the meat is no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Add the white beans, broth, and oregano. Cook, partially covered, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes. Add the hominy and more cayenne pepper to taste and continue cooking, partially covered, 10 minutes longer.

See the video recipe on YouTube here: