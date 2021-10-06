Mini Potato Bombs

Delicious!

Start with 12 – 15 small golf ball size potatoes

Boil for 10 minutes and place in cold water

Use an apple corer to hollow out the center

Remove the plugs and set aside

Place in mixing bowl and coat with olive oil

Lightly season with your favorite rub and mix

Stuff potatoes with pieces of string cheese

Wrap with ½ piece regular thickness bacon

Season bacon and put in 350 deg smoker

Grill until bacon is to desired crispness

Enjoy!

See the video recipe on YouTube here: