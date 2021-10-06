Mini Potato Bombs
Delicious!
- Start with 12 – 15 small golf ball size potatoes
- Boil for 10 minutes and place in cold water
- Use an apple corer to hollow out the center
- Remove the plugs and set aside
- Place in mixing bowl and coat with olive oil
- Lightly season with your favorite rub and mix
- Stuff potatoes with pieces of string cheese
- Wrap with ½ piece regular thickness bacon
- Season bacon and put in 350 deg smoker
- Grill until bacon is to desired crispness
- Enjoy!
