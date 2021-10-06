 Skip to content

Mini Potato Bombs

October 6, 2021 |

Delicious!

  • Start with 12 – 15 small golf ball size potatoes
  • Boil for 10 minutes and place in cold water
  • Use an apple corer to hollow out the center
  • Remove the plugs and set aside
  • Place in mixing bowl and coat with olive oil
  • Lightly season with your favorite rub and mix
  • Stuff potatoes with pieces of string cheese
  • Wrap with ½ piece regular thickness bacon
  • Season bacon and put in 350 deg smoker
  • Grill until bacon is to desired crispness
  • Enjoy!

See the video recipe on YouTube here:

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes

Leave a Comment