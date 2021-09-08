 Skip to content

Wood Fired Spaghetti Squash

September 8, 2021 |

with Sauteed Garlic Shrimp!

Delicious!

  • Rinse squash and cut in half
  • Scoop out the insides as you would a pumpkin
  • Place inverted on a cookie sheet with ¼ inch of water
  • Place in 350 degree smoker or oven for 45 minutes
  • Allow to cool for 10 minutes and scrape out meat with a fork which will result in noodle like strings
  • Sautee about 12 peeled and deveined with butter and garlic until done
  • Stir in Spaghetti Squash “noodles” until warm
  • Plate and enjoy!

See the video recipe on YouTube here:

