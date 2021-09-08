Wood Fired Spaghetti Squash

with Sauteed Garlic Shrimp!

Delicious!

Rinse squash and cut in half

Scoop out the insides as you would a pumpkin

Place inverted on a cookie sheet with ¼ inch of water

Place in 350 degree smoker or oven for 45 minutes

Allow to cool for 10 minutes and scrape out meat with a fork which will result in noodle like strings

Sautee about 12 peeled and deveined with butter and garlic until done

Stir in Spaghetti Squash “noodles” until warm

Plate and enjoy!

See the video recipe on YouTube here: