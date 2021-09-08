Wood Fired Spaghetti Squash
with Sauteed Garlic Shrimp!
Delicious!
- Rinse squash and cut in half
- Scoop out the insides as you would a pumpkin
- Place inverted on a cookie sheet with ¼ inch of water
- Place in 350 degree smoker or oven for 45 minutes
- Allow to cool for 10 minutes and scrape out meat with a fork which will result in noodle like strings
- Sautee about 12 peeled and deveined with butter and garlic until done
- Stir in Spaghetti Squash “noodles” until warm
- Plate and enjoy!
See the video recipe on YouTube here: