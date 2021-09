Delicious!

Remove Spam from can & cut into 1-inch cubes

Place in disposable pan and coat with rub

Mix until all sides are coated well.

Place in 250-degree smoker or oven

Smoke for 1 – 2 hrs or until dark caramel color

Remove and top with ½ stick unsalted butter, generous sprinkle of brown sugar, and drizzle of honey.

Increase heat to 250 and smoke for another 45 minutes or until sugars caramelize.

