Delicious!

2 Lb jar of unsalted nuts ~ I use assorted

Place in large bowl and coat with:

3 Tbs maple syrup

2 Tbs your favorite hot sauce

2 Tbs molasses

2 Tbs of your favorite rub or shake

Bake in 200 deg smoker or oven for 45 min

Pour on baking sheet with wax paper

Allow to cool before returning to jar

