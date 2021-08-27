Braided Pork Tenderloin!
Delicious!
- Rinse meat and lay out on cutting board
- Make two slices the length of the meat separating it into three equal strips but keep it connected at one end
- Season the three strips on all sides
- Braid the strips over each other
- Place in 250-degree smoker or oven and cook until internal temp is 125 degrees
- Apply BBQ sauce or glaze and continue cooking until internal temp is 140 degrees
- Pull and rest for 5 minutes before serving
See the video recipe on YouTube here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdwhycq6d9M&t=103s