Braided Pork Tenderloin!

August 27, 2021 |

Delicious!

  • Rinse meat and lay out on cutting board
  • Make two slices the length of the meat separating it into three equal strips but keep it connected at one end
  • Season the three strips on all sides
  • Braid the strips over each other
  • Place in 250-degree smoker or oven and cook until internal temp is 125 degrees
  • Apply BBQ sauce or glaze and continue cooking until internal temp is 140 degrees
  • Pull and rest for 5 minutes before serving

See the video recipe on YouTube here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdwhycq6d9M&t=103s

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes

