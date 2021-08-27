Braided Pork Tenderloin!

Delicious!

Rinse meat and lay out on cutting board

Make two slices the length of the meat separating it into three equal strips but keep it connected at one end

Season the three strips on all sides

Braid the strips over each other

Place in 250-degree smoker or oven and cook until internal temp is 125 degrees

Apply BBQ sauce or glaze and continue cooking until internal temp is 140 degrees

Pull and rest for 5 minutes before serving

See the video recipe on YouTube here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdwhycq6d9M&t=103s