Bacon-Wrapped Onion Bombs

Today’s Recipe Courtesy of Armadillo Pepper

Ingredients

1-2 tbsp of your favorite Pork BBQ rub

8 strips bacon

1 lb. ground beef (I used 80/20)

2/3 cup chopped mushrooms

1 jalapeno chopped

4 large onions, preferably Vidalia

½ cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

Optional, hot sauce to taste – I used Marshall’s Haute Sauce Uncle Nearest Whiskey Smoked Ghost Hot Sauce

2/3 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

Recipe Instructions

Mix ground beef, mushrooms, jalapeno and approximately 1-1.5 tbsp bbq rub together in a bowl. Core the centers from the onions being careful not to pierce any holes in the bottom or sides Stuff each onion with the ground beef mixture Sprinkle the remaining BBQ rub on the tops of the stuffed onions Wrap the sides of each onion with bacon (optional to secure with toothpicks) Smoke at 250 to 275 degrees F until the ground beef is 155 degrees F, then top with some BBQ sauce (and optionally hot sauce). Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Continue cooking until the internal temperature of the ground beef is 165 degrees F. For this cook it was approximately 2 hours or so. Remove from the smoker and let rest 10 minutes, then serve!

See recipe on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6nQKj7Kh4A