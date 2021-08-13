Bacon-Wrapped Onion Bombs
Today’s Recipe Courtesy of Armadillo Pepper
Ingredients
- 1-2 tbsp of your favorite Pork BBQ rub
- 8 strips bacon
- 1 lb. ground beef (I used 80/20)
- 2/3 cup chopped mushrooms
- 1 jalapeno chopped
- 4 large onions, preferably Vidalia
- ½ cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
- Optional, hot sauce to taste – I used Marshall’s Haute Sauce Uncle Nearest Whiskey Smoked Ghost Hot Sauce
- 2/3 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
Recipe Instructions
- Mix ground beef, mushrooms, jalapeno and approximately 1-1.5 tbsp bbq rub together in a bowl.
- Core the centers from the onions being careful not to pierce any holes in the bottom or sides
- Stuff each onion with the ground beef mixture
- Sprinkle the remaining BBQ rub on the tops of the stuffed onions
- Wrap the sides of each onion with bacon (optional to secure with toothpicks)
- Smoke at 250 to 275 degrees F until the ground beef is 155 degrees F, then top with some BBQ sauce (and optionally hot sauce). Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
- Continue cooking until the internal temperature of the ground beef is 165 degrees F. For this cook it was approximately 2 hours or so.
- Remove from the smoker and let rest 10 minutes, then serve!
See recipe on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6nQKj7Kh4A