Stuffed Beer Can Burgers
Delicious!!
- Separate 1 lb. Gr Beef into three equal balls
- Place on parchment paper
- Gently press can into ball and spread meat up around sides leaving bottom and sides the same thickness.
- This will create a cavity for your stuffing
- Season “meat bowl” with your favorite rub
- Wrap with thin sliced bacon (optional)
- Place a slice of your favorite cheese in bottom
- Spoon in Mac n Cheese or filling of your choice
- Add more sliced cheese over top of M&C
- Cook in 375 deg smoker or oven for 45 min or until they have a safe 165 deg internal temp.
- If desired place under broiler in oven for 5 minutes to brown top.
- Let rest for 10 min and serve.
See recipe on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/qXLPcIqa8ts