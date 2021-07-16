 Skip to content

Stuffed Beer Can Burgers

July 16, 2021 |

Delicious!!

  • Separate 1 lb. Gr Beef into three equal balls
  • Place on parchment paper
  • Gently press can into ball and spread meat up around sides leaving bottom and sides the same thickness.
  • This will create a cavity for your stuffing
  • Season “meat bowl” with your favorite rub
  • Wrap with thin sliced bacon (optional)
  • Place a slice of your favorite cheese in bottom
  • Spoon in Mac n Cheese or filling of your choice
  • Add more sliced cheese over top of M&C
  • Cook in 375 deg smoker or oven for 45 min or until they have a safe 165 deg internal temp.
  • If desired place under broiler in oven for 5 minutes to brown top.
  • Let rest for 10 min and serve.

See recipe on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/qXLPcIqa8ts

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes

