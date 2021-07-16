Stuffed Beer Can Burgers

Delicious!!

Separate 1 lb. Gr Beef into three equal balls

Place on parchment paper

Gently press can into ball and spread meat up around sides leaving bottom and sides the same thickness.

This will create a cavity for your stuffing

Season “meat bowl” with your favorite rub

Wrap with thin sliced bacon (optional)

Place a slice of your favorite cheese in bottom

Spoon in Mac n Cheese or filling of your choice

Add more sliced cheese over top of M&C

Cook in 375 deg smoker or oven for 45 min or until they have a safe 165 deg internal temp.

If desired place under broiler in oven for 5 minutes to brown top.

Let rest for 10 min and serve.

See recipe on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/qXLPcIqa8ts