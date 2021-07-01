Smoked BBQ Chicken Wings

Delicious!!

Separate wing tips and drummies if desired

Place in fridge for 2 hours uncovered to dry skin

Mix ¼ cup corn starch with 2 Tbs BBQ Rub

Coat wings lightly with seasoned corn starch

Season with your favorite BBQ Rub

Season and let stand for 30 min while grill heats

Cook at 375 in smoker for 45 min to 1 hour

Until they reach a safe 150 degrees

Apply glaze and let them go till they hit 165

(if you choose not to glaze be sure to take wings to 165 degrees internal temp)