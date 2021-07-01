 Skip to content

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wings

July 1, 2021 |

Delicious!!

  • Separate wing tips and drummies if desired
  • Place in fridge for 2 hours uncovered to dry skin
  • Mix ¼ cup corn starch with 2 Tbs BBQ Rub
  • Coat wings lightly with seasoned corn starch
  • Season with your favorite BBQ Rub
  • Season and let stand for 30 min while grill heats
  • Cook at 375 in smoker for 45 min to 1 hour
  • Until they reach a safe 150 degrees
  • Apply glaze and let them go till they hit 165

(if you choose not to glaze be sure to take wings to 165 degrees internal temp)

