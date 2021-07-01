Smoked BBQ Chicken Wings
Delicious!!
- Separate wing tips and drummies if desired
- Place in fridge for 2 hours uncovered to dry skin
- Mix ¼ cup corn starch with 2 Tbs BBQ Rub
- Coat wings lightly with seasoned corn starch
- Season with your favorite BBQ Rub
- Season and let stand for 30 min while grill heats
- Cook at 375 in smoker for 45 min to 1 hour
- Until they reach a safe 150 degrees
- Apply glaze and let them go till they hit 165
(if you choose not to glaze be sure to take wings to 165 degrees internal temp)