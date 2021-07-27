Sen. Brad Hawkins says Wildfire Mitigation Response, Funding a Growing Concern
Sen. Brad Hawkins of Washington’s 12th Legislative District talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the 2021 wildfire season and his thoughts on the need for better strategies and funding for prevention and mitigation. Hawkins also discusses the current backlash related to sweeping police reform legislation that was passed during the 2021 sessions.
1 Comment
We need to go back to fire salvage logging right after a fire, and log off beetle-killed trees ASAP
The vast majority of these fires are currently burning in old burn scars that have not been fire salvaged and in beetle-killed areas
Until these 2 issues are addressed as a #1 priority, we will only be throwing good money away, and the maga-fires will continue as a “norm”